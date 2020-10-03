Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA spokesperson Henry Asante swats aside Black Stars injury reports

Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has dismissed reports that the Black Stars will be missing several players through injury for their upcoming double header friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



The four-time African champions will play against neighbours Mali and Qatar on 9 and 12 October respectively in Antalya, Turkey.



However, there were disturbing reports in the week gone by that injuries will rob the Black Stars of several key players for the two games.



The reports emanated after newbie Alexander Djiku wobbled off in the 61st minute of Strasbourg's 3-2 loss against as Monaco last Saturday.



On the same day, Jeffrey Schlupp missed Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat against resurgent Everton after picking a knock prior to the game.



Kudus Mohammed, who has taken the Dutch top-flight by storm, was reported to be a major doubt for Ajax ahead of their match against high flying Heerenveen on Sunday.



The 20-year-old is said to have suffered an injury in training on Thursday but the extent of the injury is yet to be known.



Despite the aforementioned claims, Ghana FA scribe, Asante Twum, insists his outfit are yet to officially receive communique from the players respective clubs and therefore the reports should be treated as a rumour.



"As at now none of the players is injured and even that the clubs would have communicated to the FA through the General Secretary," Asante told Alpha Radio.



"I don't deal with reports so am waiting for the official statement before I will come."



"All the players and the technical team will meet in Turkey for the friendly game against Mali and Qatar on 9th and 12th October, 2020 respectively."

