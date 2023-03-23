GFA sounds alarm over fake Facebooks account of Mohammed Salisu

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called out Facebook accounts impersonating Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu.



The GFA, via the official Black Stars handle on Twitter, confirmed that the account is fake, therefore, entreating the public to disregard the post.



The post also confirmed that the Southampton defender does not have a Facebook account.



"Our attention has been drawn to these Facebook accounts impersonating Mohammed Salisu.

???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????????. Kindly disregard and report these accounts."



Mohammed Salisu, who is currently with the Black Stars for the international break, is doubtful for Ghana's game against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



Despite partaking in training sessions ahead of the game, head coach Chris Hughton confirmed in his pre-match presser that Salisu has a minor injury.



Ghana will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 16:00 GMT kick-off time.









