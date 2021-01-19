Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

GFA signs one-year deal with Woodin Ghana Limited

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a one-year partnership deal with Woodin Ghana Limited as Official Textile sponsors.



Per the partnership agreement, Woodin would provide the GFA with customized fabrics throughout the year.



The Fabric Company is also expected to provide customized office wears including Polo shirts, joggers, jackets, baseball caps to the GFA.



The sponsorship agreement is subject to renewal after December 31, 2021.



Woodin is a leading fabric retailer with 22 stores across the continent. Its stores and styles reflect the African pride and versatility in a vibrant and creative atmosphere with an aim to be the top retailer in Africa.