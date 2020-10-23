Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

GFA signs 4-year partnership deal with Decathlon

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku and the French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie AVÉ

Decathlon Ghana Limited has been unveiled as the Official Retail Partner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a period of four years.



Per the Agreement, Decathlon Ghana Limited will be the Official GFA Retail Partner for the sale of all Black Stars Paraphernalia.



This was announced after the GFA signed a partnership deal worth GH¢1,000,000 with the Sportswear Retailers on Thursday, October 22.



According to the partnership agreement, Decathlon Ghana partnership will provide One Thousand (1000) Kipsta Balls valued at One Hundred Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢150,000.00) per year for four years.



Under the agreement, the GFA will also receive other complementary Sports products valued at GH¢100,000.00 per year for the four year period totaling GH¢400,000.00.



At the launch of the partnership deal at the Decathlon Retail shop(Junction Mall), GFA President Kurt Okraku announced that the balls and sports products will specifically be allocated to the Women’s Premier League (WPL).



“This partnership will ensure that the Women’s games are well equipped to enable them to excel in their discipline. Therefore, over the 4-year contract period, Decathlon Ghana will support the development of Women’s football in Ghana to the tune of GH¢600,000.00”.



“The GFA will also have the honour of receiving other complementary Sports products valued at GH¢100,000.00 per year, totaling GHc400,000.00 for the four(4) year period under this agreement. All to be used by Clubs in the Women Premier League(WPL)," the GFA President disclosed.



Country Manager of Decathlon Ghana stated that it's an honour to support the development of Ghana Football and reiterated the Sports Wear Company’s commitment to the agreement.



The launch was also attended by the French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie AVÉ who expressed delight at the partnership between the GFA and the French Sportswear Giants.

