GFA should take action beyond sacking Chris Hughton - Seth Panwum

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

National Sports Authority Chairman Seth Panwun has emphasized the imperative for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to tackle deeper issues beyond the dismissal of Chris Hughton in light of the Black Stars' AFCON struggles.



Hughton, along with his technical staff, has been relieved of duties, and a replacement committee has been established. However, Panwun argues that the fundamental problems extend beyond coaching changes.



According to Panwun, the GFA should broaden its investigation to encompass not only the technical team but also scrutinize the management leading the front.



He suggests reshuffling or replacing the existing management to bring in fresh perspectives and expertise to address the challenges faced by the Black Stars.



“Sacking the coach is not the fundamental problem with the Black Stars. I think that it should go beyond that. I think we should also move beyond the technical team aspect,” he told Joy News.



“Even the management that is leading the front should have also been reshuffled or taken out so that other hands and minds can also come on board to help.”



The Black Stars' disappointing AFCON campaign saw them finishing third in a group featuring Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



Losses to Cape Verde and back-to-back draws against Egypt and Mozambique resulted in Ghana's elimination from the tournament.



This marks the second successive AFCON where the Black Stars exited at the group stage without a win, extending the country's quest for its fifth AFCON title to a 42-year wait.