GFA should take a keen interest in developing colts football - Jojo Bossman

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Francis Jojo Bossman

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Francis Jojo Bossman, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take a keen interest in developing colts football in the country.



Colts football has generated a lot of football stars for the country with the likes of Chelsea legend Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and many others passing through the system.



Juvenile or colts football has declined over the years and the former Hearts of Oak midfielder is calling on officials of the FA to help revive and develop it.



“The colts football is what has helped Ghana football to produce a lot of talents for the country. It was through colt’s football that we also got the chance to play. So I will plead with GFA officials, GHALCA to develop colts football”, he told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Francis Bossman also revealed that he looked up to former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah as his idol when playing in his active days.



He also named his best 11 players he played with during his time with Accra Hearts of Oak.



Check the list below: Sammy Adjei, Amankwaa Mireku, Michael Donkor, Daniel Coleman, Dan Quaye, Anthony Annan, Mends, Don Bortey, Prince Tagoe, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor and Obed Ansah



Bossman currently resides in Serbia where he plays for a third division side.



