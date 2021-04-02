GFA should speed up Disciplinary Committee cases- Akwasi Agyemang

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Division One League Board chairman, Akwasi Agyemang, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to speed up cases at the Disciplinary Committee (DC) to ensure sanity in the division.



The DOL has witness some hooliganism and violence over the past few weeks which has seen the second-tier get some bad publicity.



Four referees were also assaulted last weekend in the game between Wanamafo Mighty Royals and Tano Bofoakwa at the Wanamfo Park.



Both CAF and the GFA have condemned the incident on the attack of the referees.



According to the DOL Board Chairman, the GFA should speed up with decisions at the disciplinary committee in order to prevent some of this incidents.



“The violence in the Division One League is bad and we hoping the decisions with the Disciplinary committee will come in early”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



He entreated clubs to use the approved channel to make their complaints.



“We will plead with everyone to have patience. There is a complaint form and I entreat clubs to use that process. In the second round we have to tighten up security at the venues”.



“It’s difficult getting sponsors because of the negative things attached to the DOL so we will entreat all stakeholders to do things in a professional way”, he added.