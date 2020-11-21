Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

GFA should desist from using the Disciplinary committee to threaten clubs - Ebo Appiah

Mr. Ebo Appiah, Sports Business and Communication Consultant has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to desist from using the Disciplinary Committee of the association to threaten the clubs to cow into submission.



He expressed disappointment over the GFA withholding clubs from filming their matches due to contract with the Ghana Premier League Television rights holder Startimes and called on the association to take immediate steps to renegotiate with the media rights owners.



He cited GPL regulations (2019) Article 42 clause 5 on Ownership, Commercial and Media Rights of the league which states that “Clubs may apply to film matches in which they are involved and shall proceed to film same, provided it is cleared by the GFA on payment of the appropriate fee determined by the GFA.



Video films shall be used for the clubs’ education purposes only. Clubs are prohibited from using the videos for commercial purposes, without GFA’s approval.”



He added that, the 1992 constitution gives freedom of association, such that even if an individual enters into an agreement with another party which violates it, that agreement shall be deemed null and void.



Stressing that, the Executive Council and General Secretary of the GFA cannot enter into an agreement with the broadcast partner that seeks to set aside what's clearly enshrined in the Ghana Premier league regulations (2019).



Mr Appiah called the GFA to stay committed to its own statutes, and appeal reasonably to its shareholders saying “a level headed and flexible approach will serve the industry well than operate without due consultation. Clubs are already bleeding financially for agreeing to play the league without sponsors. That being the case, attempts should not be made to sabotage the little income derived from sponsorship partnerships or player sales.”



He implored the GFA to take a sober tone and desist from using the Disciplinary Committee to threaten clubs into submission saying it was not right and completely unacceptable.



According to him, the $15,000 paid in bits and (instalments) by the Television Rights holder can't attempt to let clubs meet club licensing regulations, “so they should not be seen as an impediment in the way of the clubs. Rather let's all try to be fair with one another.



“At the same time, half a loaf is better than none. We must engage to make it a win-win situation. A belligerent and confrontational posture between the GFA and clubs will drive away potential sponsors,” he said.



He also advised Asante Kotoko to be patient and resolve issues with the GFA since after the payment of the requisite fees, they were obliged to obtain approval letters from the GFA, to give them the right to cover their matches.



“It is prudent and proper that per the regulations you first get approval upon paying before you proceed to cover your matches. That way, there's a mutual understanding from all parties involved devoid of rancor. Let's build Ghana football together as one. He urged all stakeholders," he said.

