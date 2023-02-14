‘GFA should appoint Kwasi Appiah to assist Chris Hughton’ - John Paintsil

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international John Paintsil has called on the Ghana Football Association to appoint Kwasi Appiah as part of Chris Hughton’s technical team.



He argues that this is necessary because the former two-time Ghana coach knows the sporting environment in Ghana better.



The GFA named the 64-year-old as the new Ghana coach on Sunday, succeeding the departed Otto Addo.



“I don’t deem this as a new appointment because he was part of the team that went to Qatar and I think he was vital in decision making so I don’t see this as a new appointment,” Paintsil told Mining City Radio.



“So if he’s appointed, the only thing they have to add up is to appoint Coach Kwesi Appiah in the technical team to assist him.



“Why I’m saying this is that, Chris Hughton doesn’t know the culture of Ghana football though he’s very good in Europe and English football.



“Ghana has a football culture and Kwesi Appiah has been there for over 10 years, so he knows the “in and outs”, and I think he brought most of the young players. So going forward, if we wish for the best, he should be appointed to help Chris Hughton.”



Kwasi Appiah also applied for the job to become the Black Stars coach for a third time but that did not happen.