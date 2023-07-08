GFA sets July 12 to unveil Ghana’s National Football DNA

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has announced the completion of the National Football Philosophy, a comprehensive framework that encapsulates the essence of Ghanaian football.



Through extensive research and consultation with various stakeholders within the football ecosystem, the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association gathered insights from diverse perspectives.



To mark this significant milestone, the Ghana Football Association will collaborate with all stakeholders of the game for the official launch of the Ghana Football Philosophy on Wednesday, July 12.



The research process involved soliciting views, opinions, and ideas from key entities such as the Ministry of Sports, National and Club Coaches (both current and former), Administrators, Players, Referees, Supporters, Coach Instructors, Coach Educators, Politicians, Traditional Authorities, Women in Football, and Sports Media Personalities, among others.



This inclusive approach ensured that all sectors of the football community had an opportunity to contribute to the development of the national football philosophy.



The Ghana Football DNA, as it is referred to, will serve as the guiding coaching and playing philosophy for Ghanaian football. It encompasses several key elements, including the cultural and values foundation of Ghanaian football, the style of play both in possession and out of possession, the desired skills and attributes for future Ghanaian players, coaching methodologies for different age groups ranging from grassroots to elite levels, and comprehensive support in terms of tactics, technique, physicality, and psychology.



The Ghana Football DNA not only defines how the game is played but also takes into account current trends in football, areas that need improvement, and the roadmap to achieve the desired level of play.



It will provide a strategic direction for Ghanaian football, ensuring a cohesive and unified approach to the development of the sport in the country.