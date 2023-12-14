GFA sets December 18 for the start of the 2023/24 football season’s second transfer window

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially communicated to Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League clubs that the Second Registration window for the 2023/24 football season is set to commence on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 00:01 GMT.



Clubs are urged to make the most of this Registration Window to facilitate player transfers and ensure the accurate registration of their players.



The GFA has stressed that the Registration Window will close on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 23:59 GMT. All clubs are expected to strictly adhere to these dates and complete the requisite registration processes within the designated timeframe. Notably, there will be no extensions beyond the specified closing date.



This announcement serves as a timely reminder for clubs to gear up for the impending Registration Window, ensuring a seamless and punctual registration process for the 2023/24 football season.



The GFA expressed gratitude for the cooperation of all clubs in upholding the integrity and efficiency of the registration procedures.