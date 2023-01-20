GFA set to name a new Black Stars Head Coach soon

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Henry Asante Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed that the Black Stars will soon have a Head Coach after the departure of Otto Addo.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, the Head of Communications at the GFA said a Coach would be named latest in a week or two to guide the senior national team in international assignments.



He said, there has been a mad rush for the vacant position, adding that the GFA had received about 2000 applications from coaches from Europe, South America, and Africa clamouring for the Black Stars Head Coach position.



“In a day, the GFA receives about 50 applications with expatriates recording 99.9 per cent,” Mr. Asante Twum said.



Currently, the Executive Committee Members of the GFA are in a discussion and would come to a final decision on whom to lead the Black Stars.



Coach Addo was the previous trainer of the team where he guided the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars picked three points off South Korea and lost to Uruguay and Portugal in Group H.