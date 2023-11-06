GFA set to administer sanctions on Asante Kotoko following referee assault accusations

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: happyghana.com

As per reports reaching Happy Sports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is said to be on the verge of imposing sanctions on Asante Kotoko football club in response to allegations of assaulting a referee during their match in week 9 of the betPawa GPL fixture.



The game, which took place on a gripping evening, was characterized by drama. Dreams FC secured a dramatic victory, thanks to Abdul Aziz Issah’s first-half strike. However, the match was marred by controversy, with concerns about the safety of the match officials almost leading to its abandonment.



During halftime, an alarming incident unfolded as referee Robert Musey and his officiating team became the victims of a shocking attack. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but it has left a dark stain on Ghana football and has prompted concerns about security and sportsmanship within the sport.



Reports indicate that during the second half of the game, unidentified individuals stormed the dressing room, causing further disturbance and raising significant security concerns. This led to officials considering the potential abandonment of the match, as the safety of all involved remained paramount.



This incident comes at a time when Asante Kotoko has been facing a challenging season, marked by four consecutive winless matches, fan agitation, and doubts about the future of Coach Prosper Ogum in his second term. The club has been grappling with on-field struggles and off-field issues, further adding to the tension surrounding this already turbulent season.



As investigations into the referee assault unfold, the GFA is expected to take decisive action to ensure the safety and integrity of football matches and all participants.



The football community, fans, and stakeholders are keenly watching the GFA for its response to this alarming incident, as it seeks to uphold the principles of fair play, sportsmanship, and security within football.