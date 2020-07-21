Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

GFA set sight on convincing Tariq Lamptey to play for Ghana

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set sight on convincing Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey to play for Ghana at the senior national team level instead of the England team.



The 19-year-old spent 11 years at English Premier League side Chelsea FC before deciding to move on to sign for Brighton.



He has represented the English U-18, U-19, and U-20 teams but yet to play for the Three Lions. Due to that, he is still eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana if he wants to.



According to the latest report reaching footballghana.com, the Ghana FA is convinced of the quality of Tariq Lamptey and have decided to work towards convincing him to choose the country of his parents.



It is understood that the country’s football governing body has started making plans to have a sit-down meeting with the player at the end of the season over the possibility of playing for the Stars.



There is no doubt over the talent of the player who plays as a left-full-back.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.