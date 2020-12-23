Sports News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA sends goodwill message to Asante Kotoko ahead of Hilal clash

Asante Kotoko

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to extend Goodwill messages to Asante Kotoko SC ahead of today’s CAF Champions League match against Al Hilal of Sudan.



The Porcupine Warriors are hosting the Sudanese side for the first leg tie scheduled for Accra Sports Stadium today Wednesday, December 23 and will travel to Sudan for the return encounter next week.



Ahead of the game which will kick off at 3:00 pm, the GFA has conveyed a message of goodwill to Asante Kotoko and has called on the Club to remain focused as they aim to scale this hurdle and advance to the next stage of the competition.



Below is the GFA’s Goodwill message:



The Ghana Football Association wishes to convey a message of goodwill to Asante Kotoko SC as you face Sudanese side Al Hilal today.



Considering your performance in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend, you have demonstrated your readiness for this challenge. We are confident that your efforts would be rewarded and your set objectives will be achieved”.



“We call football fans and all stakeholders to offer Asante Kotoko the needed support in their quest to make Ghana proud once again on the continent”.



We wish Management, the Technical team and the players the very best of luck today and for the return encounter.



Good luck!



Prosper Harrison Addo - GFA General Secretary

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.