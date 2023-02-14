GFA sends best wishes to injured Black Stars trio

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent a message to three Black Stars players who have recently sustained various injuries.



Before the just-ended weekend, two Ghana players including Elisha Owusu and Alidu Seidu had picked up injuries that had ruled them out of action for weeks.



Unfortunately, the number increased to 3 before SC Freiburg played Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.



Before the game, SC Freiburg issued a press release indicating that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has suffered a cruciate ligament injury.



After receiving the worrying news, the Ghana FA in a post on social media has sent best wishes to the three players.



