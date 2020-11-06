Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA seal partnership deal with Melcom Ghana Limited

Melcom Ghana Limited is now a GFA partner

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), is pleased to announce Melcom Ghana Limited as a new partner.



Melcom Ghana, a retail giant, has been operating in Ghana for more than three decades and now becomes the Official Partner of the GFA.



Melcom Group is best known for its shopping mall, Melcom Limited. As Ghana’s largest chain of retail department stores, Melcom offers thousands of products and hundreds of well-known brands.



The Ghana Football Association welcomes the retail giants unto its fold.



They join MTN, InterCity STC, Decathlon, Macron, StarTimes, Nasco, Puma as partners of the Association.



The deal will be launched in the coming days by the parties.

