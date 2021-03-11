Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA's Kurt Okraku to contest for CAF Exco seat on March, 12

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku will be involved in Friday's Confederation of African Football (CAF) elections as he is vying for a place on the continental football governing body’s Executive Committee.



Kurt Okraku, who has been in charge of Ghana football since 2019, is confident of being given the nod to lead West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.



He will come up against Niger's Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, with the winner replacing Nigeria's Amaju Pinnick who will now be fighting for a Fifa Council position for the Anglophone Africa group.



Okraku’s awe-inspiring performance has won him many hearts among several federations across Africa.



His legendary organizational skills as well as his football marketing background that have swept Ghana with the #BringBackTheLove campaign to revive the country's game have also been noted by the continent's aficionados.



Okraku's knowledge and contacts are highly needed at this time that African football is at its lowest ebb as he is the only person with pure academic education at the highest level in football and a proven track record.



Among the top African football officials today he is the only one with an MBA in football management from the prestigious University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom.



He managed one of the top clubs in Africa football, Accra Hearts of Oak, before setting up a third division club in Ghana, Dreams FC before it rose to the Premier League and a force in the country.



CAF elections will be held in Rabat, Morocco, on March 12.