GFA’s Fred Acheampong elected GOC Treasurer

GOC Treasurer, Fred Acheampong

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Acheampong has been elected as the Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee.



Fred Acheampong defeated former Chef de Maison of Ghana's Olympic team in 2016, Christopher Essilfie for the post.



The Electoral Commission who oversaw the elections confirmed Fred Acheampong as the Treasurer after he garnered 41 votes compared to Christopher Essilfie who pooled 22 votes.



Fred Acheampong who is popularly known in football circles as Fred Achee will be assisted by the President of the Tennis Federation, Isaac Aboagye Duah as Deputy Treasurer.



In other positions contested in the Election, CEO of the Coastal Development Authority Jerry Ahmed Shaib accumulated 44 votes to defeat Bawa Fuseini who had 19 votes for the Deputy Secretary-General post.



In the main elections of the day, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah was re-elected as the President of the GOC. He defeated his opponent Richard Akpokavie by 7 votes in a keenly contested election.



The Ghana Olympic Committee is responsible for athlete participation at continental and international games.



