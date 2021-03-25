GFA’s Alex Kotey receives special praise for success of Catch Them Young Refereeing Programme

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association has received special praise from the Federation president Kurt E.S. Okraku for his role played in the successful rolling of the Catch Them Young Refereeing Programme.



As part of future plans to change the Ghana Football, The GFA under the leadership of Kurt Okraku have rolled out several initiatives to identify and nurture talents in various fields. Recently, the FA initiated the first phase of its Catch Them Young Policy for referees.



As part of this programme, young boys and girls are identified across the country and trained periodically to become football referees. The more successful trainees will eventually be used as referees for Juvenile football games when their season starts.



Speaking to FootballMadeinGhana.com in an exclusive interview, the Ghana FA boss hailed the role Alex Kotey played in ensuring the success of the initiative.



He said “I am extremely happy that one of the foremost and most important policies that we have rolled out has been the Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy, and I must say thbak you to Mr Alex Kotey, the Refeering Manager who’s been at the forefront of this strategy. Traveling across the length and breadth of the country and ensuring that the kids are receiving maximum attention”.



“Very soon when the juvenile season rolls out, we will see the young referees in the middle and that will bring some excitement,” he concluded.

Alex Kotey is a retired FIFA referee who emerged as the 2006 SWAG (Sports Writers Association of Ghana) Referee of the Year. He has worked as a Referees Instructor, Referee Assessor and also a Match Commissioner.

He is a FIFA – Futuro III Technical Trainee Coach, Referee Assessor and also a CAF Technical Coach and CAF Technical Assessor.