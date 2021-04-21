GFA’s Alex Asante appointed for Pyramids vs Namungo FC Confederation Cup match

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Alexander Sakyi Asante, has been appointed as General Coordinator for next week’s CAF Confederation Cup match between Pyramids FC from Egypt and Namungo Football Club from Tanzania.



Jean Ouattara from Burkina Faso has been appointed as centre referee. Jean will be assisted by compatriots Seydou Tiama (Assistant Referee I), Habib Judicael Oumar Sanou (Assistant Referee II), and Vincent Kabore (Fourth Official). Agwanda Richard Obare from Kenya will serve as the Match Commissioner.



Other officials for the match are:



Inas Mazhar – Media Officer – Egypt



Solange Tyrah-Lee De Haas – Security Officer – Rwanda



Norane Ismail – Assistant General Coordinator – Egypt



Ramphul raj – TV Assessor (Technical) – Mauritius



Mohamed Sultan – COVID-19 Officer – Egypt



The match is scheduled for the 30 June stadium in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, April 30, 2021.