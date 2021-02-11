Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA requests for neutral venue for next month's 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Ghana Football Association has written to CAF requesting a change in venue for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications fixture against South Africa.



The Bafana Bafana were scheduled to take on the Black Stars on March 21, 2021, in South Africa in round 5 of the qualifiers.



Due to the spike in the Coronavirus cases in South Africa, the Ghana Football Association is requesting the match to be played in a different country.



The GFA sent the letter to Africa's football governing body last week and is awaiting a response.



Ghana and South Africa are tied on 9 points at the top of the standings in Group C after four matches with two games left.



Sudan is in the 3rd position with 6 points whereas Sao Tomé and Principe languish bottom with no win.