GFA releases Black Stars' itinerary for Madagascar and Comoros games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the Black Stars' schedule for their preparations for their World Cup qualifiers.



According to the itinerary, the 25 players invited by head coach Chris Hughton are set to report on Monday, November 13, 2023.



The team will hold their first training on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, which will be held behind closed doors.



After the training on Tuesday, they will depart for Kumasi on Wednesday. Upon arrival in Kumasi, they will hold another behind-close-doors session in the late afternoon.



The Black Stars will host Madagascar in the first-leg match on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The team will travel out to take on Comoros in an away fixture three days later, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



The team will depart for Comoros a day after the Madagascar game. They will train in Comoros on Sunday before facing the Les Coelacantes on Tuesday at the Stade de Moroni.





