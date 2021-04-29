GFA release Black Stars schedule for AFCON & World Cup 2022 campaigns

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has released the schedule for the senior national football team as they prepare for a busy 2022.



The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon which takes place next year.



The tournament originally should have been played this year but was shifted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Coach Charles Akonnor’s Black Stars have been tasked to win the AFCON with an operations team set up to ensure that.



The team has also been given another task of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar next year and make the semi-final stage.



To ensure this, the Ghana FA has released a timetable of how the activities of the Black Stars will be like before and during this period.



Starting in May 2021, Ghana begins the campaign for glory with a European tour that will last beyond 10 days. There will be several World Cup qualifying matches played as well as Pre-AFCON preparatory games before the tournament starts.



Find the full activity list of the Black Stars below.



May 20 -June 2, 2021



Training Camp in Europe



FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers



June 4, 2021



Ghana vs Ethiopia



June 12, 2021



South Africa vs Ghana



September 4, 2021



Ghana vs Zimbabwe



September 9, 2021



Zimbabwe vs Ghana



October 8, 2021



Ethiopia vs Ghana



October 12, 2021



Ghana vs South Africa



World Cup Qualifying Play-Offs



1st Leg: November 7



2nd Leg: November 12



December 20



Pre-AFCON Training Tour



January 6- February 7



Afcon tournament:



The Black Stars will later begin their AFCON 2023 qualifying journey in March 2022.



The AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign will climax in September 2022.