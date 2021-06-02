GFA rejected C.K. Akonnor's choice of Laryea Kingston and Prosper Nartey as assistants

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association rejected Charles Akonnor's choice of ex-international Laryea Kingston and West African Football Academy coach Prosper Ogum Nartey as his assistants, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively report.



The country's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicate the former Ghana captain opted for Kingston or Nartey as his preferred choice for an assistant role.



However, the Ghana FA rejected his preference given him the option to head-hunt for an expatriate for the role.



But the former Ghana captain also rejected an initial choice for an expatriate option by the Ghana FA, insisting he will name his own number one backroom staff.



The Ghana FA presented two foreign candidates while the gaffer also brought forward two foreigners for a marathon interview session for selection.



The Ghana FA finally settled on Dutchman Patrick Greveraars - who was one of the expatriates put forward by Akonnor for the role as he fend off competition from the choice of the Ghana FA.



Akonnor's initial choice was a home-grown coach for the role but was forced to abandoned the idea following the rejection of Laryea Kingston and Prosper Ogum Nartey for the role, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



It's unclear why the Executive Council refused to rubber-stamp his choice of an indigene but appears the FA's penchant for a foreign trainer didn't work in favour of Akonnor's choice.



Kingston, who was capped 41 times by Ghana, has an extensive career résumé having played for Lokomotiv Moscow, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Heart of Midlothian, Vitesse Arnhem and Al Ettifaq amongst others.



He is currently the Under-18 coach for the famous Right to Dream Academy and has a strong relationship with the Black Stars gaffer.



The University professor has been touted as the next big thing for his coaching prowess but appears not to have found favour with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association following his snub.



Patrick Greveraars is a UEFA A-License holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.



The 45-year old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai all in an assistant capacity.



He is expected to bring his experience, world-wide contacts and football methodology on board after signing the deal.



Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast after finalizing his appointment.



He has teamed up with Coach C.K Akonnor and David Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.



The Black Stars are currently camping in Cape Coast to prepare for the two matches against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 and Ivory in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.