Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: GNA

GFA ready to execute decisions agreed at the congress - Harrison Addo

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary, GFA

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says his outfit is ready to execute decisions agreed at their 26th Ordinary congress.



Congressmen and women of the GFA on Tuesday converged at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Soccer Excellence in Prampram to deliberate on pertinent issues concerning Ghana Football.



With 91 members of the association present, the majority of Congress agreed on auditors who would go through the financial statements of GFA as stipulated in its statutes and also agreed on the budget for the ensuing season.



Speaking to the GNA Sports at the sidelines of the congress, Mr. Harrison Addo said it was now their duty to execute the mandate of the congress and do prudent negotiations.



"It was a successful congress and our congressmen and women have approved a number of things that the administration needs to execute.



"All the decisions taken would be implemented by the Secretariat to ensure the development of the association.



"This process goes to strengthen our governance structure so that every expenditure made is supported by Congress and makes for good administration going forward.



"We have come from the Normalisation period so we are at the building stage and step by step we are complying with the tenets of good corporate governance,'' he said.



Congress also agreed on allowances to be received by the Executive Council of GFA which was proposed by the Compensation Committee with President Kurt Okraky to receive GHC 12,000 as monthly allowance.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.