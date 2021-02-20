Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

GFA provides update on Sampson Agyepong after player went unconscious in Morocco game

Black Satellites midfielder Sampson Agyepong is stable and doing well after going unconscious in the team’s group game against Morocco.



The Wafa SC star received a heavy knock on the face from an opponent leaving him unconscious late in the game.



Agyepong came on 5minutes from time when he replaced Abdul Fatawu Zakaria but got stretched off after just 3minutes on the pitch.



He was quickly rushed to the hospital from the stadium for further assessment.



Reports indicates the 19-year-old is doing well and has rejoined his teammates at the hotel.



He could be given a rest in tomorrow’s recovery training session.



Ghana still top the Group with 4 points and will be facing Gambia in the final Group game.