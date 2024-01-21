GFA provides update on Majeed Ashimeru's injury ahead of Mozambique clash

Sports News of Sunday, 21 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has provided a positive update on midfielder Majeed Ashimeru following his injury during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash against Egypt.



Despite concerns about his importance to the team, it seems Ashimeru has not sustained any serious injury, according to the Ghana FA.



"Majeed Ashimeru has made significant progress on the injury he sustained during the Africa Cup of Nations group B game against Egypt on Thursday," the statement said. "The midfielder picked up a knock in the first half and was later substituted in the second half."



"He was thoroughly assessed by the medical team after the game with further checks carried out on Friday. The medical team is confident about the progress made and will continue to assess him Saturday afternoon before training."



The Anderlecht player is set to make his third consecutive appearance for Ghana, having started in the first two games against Cape Verde and Egypt.



Despite a disallowed goal in the first match, Ashimeru showcased an excellent performance in the 2-2 thriller against Egypt. He is hopeful to be fit for the crucial game against Mozambique, as the Black Stars aim to secure a win that should secure their place in the round of 16 of the tournament.