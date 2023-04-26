GFA president expresses joy at launch of 2022/23 Beach Soccer League

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simon-Okraku, expressed his utmost pleasure at the launch of the 2022/2023 Beach Soccer Premier League.



Speaking at the GFA Secretariat in Accra, President Simon-Okraku praised the committee and competitions department of the GFA for their hard work in bringing the league to fruition.



He highlighted the success of last year's FA Cup competition and expressed his excitement for the upcoming Beach Soccer League, which is set to kick off on May 27-28, 2023.



‘’So after that historic and exciting FA Cup competition that was organised last year by the Football Association we are here today to witness the launch of the 2022/2023 Beach Soccer Premier League.



"It is a day we’ve been waiting for, the committee and competitions department of the FA have been working very, very well behind the scenes to ensure that we all witness this particular day," Kurt said.



The League winners will receive GHc15,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will receive GHc7,000.