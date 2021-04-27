GFA president commends Akufo-Addo on support for Black Stars to end AFCON drought

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana Football Association (GFA) capo, Kurt Okraku has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support towards the Black Stars to help end the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title drought.



Since lifting the continental title in 1982, the West African country has failed in multiple attempts in the last four decades.



After several failures, President Akufo-Addo and his government is planning to provide the necessary support for the team in next year’s AFCON.



On Monday, April 26; His Excellency hosted a breakfast meeting at the Jubilee House with CEOs from corporate Ghana aimed at raising funds to push the team’s preparations.



Speaking at the event, GFA President Kurt Okraku has thanked H.E Nana Addo for showing his commitment to helping the Black Stars end the long AFCON title drought.



‘’I am humbled to be called upon to say a few words, to say thank you for the show of love and for responding to the call of our President for this all-important national assignment. My first thank you goes to our President, the number one supporter of football in this country,” the GFA capo said.



Kurt Okraku continued, ‘’I am not surprised that again our President has shown the way. Again today, he has shown the love for our people. Again today, he has shown the need to bring happiness to millions of Ghanaians because Ghanaians love our football.



“On behalf of our reenergized football industry, I thank you immensely for always being there for us. What you have done today will bring happiness to millions of Ghanaians. God bless you.”



At the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon, the government has tasked the Black Stars to push to win and bring home the continental title.



