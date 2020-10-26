GFA president Kurt Okraku has done well in his first year - Bechem United CEO

Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Kwasi Darlington says Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has done well in his first year in office despite challenges faced by the FA amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



Kurt Okraku was elected as the Ghana Football Association president on October 25, 2019, taking over from the Normalisation Committee headed by Dr. Kofi Amoah.



Kwasi Darlington was assessing the performance of the GFA boss in his first year in office in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM.



“Kurt Okraku has done well in some areas such as the #Bringbackthelove campaign. On the national team, he has won one match and lost one which is not bad. Due to the coronavirus pandemic you can’t really assess him well so let’s wait and see how things will turn out”, he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya.



He added that club administrators will want to see the Ghana Football Association secure sponsorships ahead of the new Ghana Football season.



“We are yet to see sponsorships from Corporate Ghana and want to see the GFA securing sponsorships which will indicate that there is hope. We don’t have to play the league without any sponsors this time around”.

