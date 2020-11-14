Soccer News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA postpones Aduana-Hearts game over coronavirus scare

The game has been postponed over coronavirus scare

Aduana Stars’ Ghana Premier League Match-day 1 clash against Hearts of Oak has been called off, the Ghana Football Association has announced.



The decision was taken after the GFA was informed that Players and Officials of Hearts of Oak will need further tests before playing a match.



Further tests will be conducted by Public Health services.



The GPL match which was scheduled to be played at the Agyeman Badu Park I on Saturday, November 14, is postponed till further notice.



The GFA has taken steps to inform both teams and all other stakeholders.

