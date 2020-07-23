Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

GFA planning 'something special' for women's football - General Secretary

play videoGeneral Secretary of GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo

The Ghana Football Association has said it remains committed to the development of all facets the country’s football including women’s football.



The FA on Wednesday unveiled a mammoth deal with Italian firm Macron as the official match ball provider for the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and Division One League.



The absence of women’s football in the list of beneficiary competitions has raised doubts about the commitment of Kurt Okraku’s administration in women’s football.



But Prosper Harrison Addo who is the General Secretary of the FA maintains, like every other aspect of the game, women’s football remains a priority for the FA.



He explained that despite the exclusion of the women’s league and FA Cup in the deal, the FA will ensure that clubs and players get more than enough balls to train.



He emphasized the FA’s stance on ensuring that the fundamental problems facing Ghana’s football are solved.



According to him, plans are far advanced to get another sponsor solely for the women’s league and other female competitions.



“We have plans to cater for the women’s league, FA Cup and Division One League. Last season we provided balls to the women’s clubs and RFA’s. Engagements are going on and very soon we’ll come to the point where the women’s competitions will have their football partner. We are working really hard at that”.



The deal with Macron will see the FA take delivery of 5,000 balls every season for three years.



On how the FA intends to distribute the balls to the clubs, Harrison Addo remarked that further engagements will be done in the coming days for a comprehensive distribution plan.



He added that the FA will make an announcement on the distribution plans once a decision is made.









