GFA paid my medical bills but I have been neglected - Jerry Akaminko

Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko

Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko has said that he feels neglected by the leadership of the Ghana Football Association after his injury which forced him out of the team in the run-up to the 2014 World Cup.



Jerry Akaminko’s dream of playing at the FIFA World Cup tournament in the 2014 edition was cut short after sustaining a terrible injury in Ghana’s preparatory game against the 2010 World Cup finalist, Netherlands.



The 26-year-old injured his ankle after landing awkwardly from an aerial challenge in the 1-0 defeat to the Dutch in the game played in Rotterdam.



Though the medical bills of the player were taken care of by the Ghana Football Association, Jerry Akaminko is bitter that he didn’t get human support from the leadership of the association.



“Thank God I am back on my feet. The Black Stars team doctor took care of me and the GFA paid my medical bills but I have been neglected,"



“No official has called to check up on me after my surgery and I feel sad about it but I don’t blame anybody,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview.

