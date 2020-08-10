Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

GFA outlines plan ahead of football resumption

The Ghana Football Association has outlined its plans on how football can return safely, waiting on the government to ease the Coronavirus restrictions.



There has been no football in the country since the suspension of sporting activities in mid-March following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.



The 2019/20 football season was cancelled by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association on June 30, as a result of the Coronavirus.



“The plan dubbed Football against COVID-19; Offering entertainment to Ghanaians while staying safe at home” is expected to start in the second week of October."



"The plan, presented to members of the Association for review includes putting in place Game Centres, Isolation centres, fumigation and Disinfection, testing and training facilities, Transport services, training facilities, match officials and security."



"The GFA Competitions Department proposes for the return of football in the 2020/21 season under strict protocols in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic," the plan read.



Other areas that the GFA will implement in the resumption protocols includes Match Officials, Security, TV broadcast, and media Services.



The GFA has also put in place a detailed calendar involving all National team activities for the rest of the season.



The Ghana Football Association would prefer to re-start football in October.

