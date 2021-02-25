Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA outlines modalities for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak clash

Asante Kotoko will take on Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 28, 2021

In compliance with the decision of the Executive Council of the GFA for all matches to be played behind closed doors for the next four weeks, the following Modalities shall apply:



Only players and technical team of both clubs with valid GFA licenses.



Appointed match officials (Referees, Match Commissioner, GFA Cameramen/women and Venue Media Officer).



Organizers (GFA staff etc), Stadium Owners, and management staff.



Ten (10) Ball Retrievers.



Thirty (30) members of Home Club’s Management and Executives - to sign upon entry at the stadium main gate. Three (3) Club media officers.



Twenty (20) members of Away Club’s Management and Executives - to sign upon entry at the stadium main gate. Three (3) Club media officers.



StarTimes Crew (Live matches).



Maximum Hundred (100) media houses (List to be provided by GFA).



40 for Greater Accra Region.



40 for Ashanti Region.



20 for other Regions.



Interested sports media organizations must send their official request (letterhead) to the GFA (info@ghanafa.org) on or before 12 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021.



Medical personnel - uniform Red Cross, St Johns Ambulance.



Security (Police, Club Safety and Security Officer).



No other spectator or person whatsoever would be allowed in the stadium.



No complimentary tickets shall be issued. All attendees to sign their names.



Stakeholders (especially Match Commissioners) are hereby notified to take note of these decisions and act accordingly.



Stakeholders are being reminded that the GFA COVID-19 Matchday Protocols (Find attached) is fully in force.



GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols - Approved November 9 - 2020.