Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA orders Karela United to play matches behind closed doors after protocol breaches

Karela lost 2-0 to Kotoko

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken notice of the violations of the GFA Covid-19 Matchday protocols that took place at the CAM Park, Aiyinase during the Matchday 13 Ghana Premier League game between Karela United FC and Asante Kotoko SC.



The Club has been referred to the GFA Disciplinary Committee at its next sitting for breaching the GFA Covid-19 Matchday protocols.



In a letter sent to the club, the GFA informed the Club that till the Disciplinary Committee determines their case, all home matches of the Club should be played behind closed doors.



As such only Ten (10) Management Members of Karela FC will be allowed at the stadium and Ten (10) Management Members for Away clubs during matches at CAM Park, Aiyinase.



Below are the immediate actions taken by the GFA after Karela’s breach of the Covid 19 protocols:



The GFA condemns, without any reservations, the violations of the GFA Matchday Protocols – Lack of Social Distancing, Number of Spectators etc - that took place at the CAM Park, Aiyinase.



2. That Karela FC, the home club, is immediately referred to the Disciplinary Committee concerning the breaches of the provisions of the approved GFA Matchday Protocols. The Disciplinary Committee has been tasked to sit on this matter expeditiously.



3. That until the case is fully determined, Kerela United FC shall play their Home matches behind Closed Doors at the CAM Park, Aiyinase.



4. That in playing behind Closed Doors at the CAM Park, Aiyinase, only Ten (10) Management Members of Karela United FC will be allowed at the stadium and Ten (10) Management Members for Away clubs. Only Twenty (20) media persons shall be allowed (to be accredited by the GFA). No other person shall in attendance.



5. That further actions (including but not limited to stadium ban) may be taken should there be any further violations of the GFA Matchday Protocols by Karela United FC.



6. That all other clubs are to take note and comply strictly with the GFA COVID-19 Matchday Protocols.



The GFA wishes to sound a note of caution to all members (especially Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, lower league clubs) and stakeholders that the Association will not hesitate to take action(s) to ensure strict adherence to the national COVID-19 Protocols as well as its approved GFA Matchday Protocols.



The GFA wishes to assure all Ghanaians that the Association will continue to support the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association has urged all clubs to continue with the education of all their supporters and the public on the COVID-19 protocols. The Association will continue its engagements with all relevant stakeholders for the safety of all. Let us all be good Ambassadors.