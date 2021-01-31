Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

GFA orders Hearts of Oak to play behind closed doors after breaching coronavirus protocols

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak has been ordered to play behind closed doors by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after breaching the Coronavirus protocols in the match against Great Olympics.



The Phobians on Saturday, January 30, 2021, hosted the Dade Boys at the Accra Sports Stadium for a matchday 11 encounter in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



On the back of reports received by the GFA from its officials, Accra Hearts of Oak has been accused of breaching the Coronavirus protocols.



As a result, the club has been asked to appear before the GFA Disciplinary Committee.



Until their case has been resolved at the Committee, they will play their Ghana Premier League matches behind closed doors.



Below is the letter from the Ghana FA confirming the decision:



