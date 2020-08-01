Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA opens window for international player transfers

The transfer window will close on Friday October 23, 2020

The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform all Clubs and other stakeholders that the International player transfer window (TMS) officially opens in Ghana today August 1.



The transfer window will close on Friday October 23, 2020.



The transfer window is opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women’s Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs.



Clubs can also transfer to and from other countries within this period.



Meanwhile the local player transfer and registration is expected to open on August 15 and will end on October 31.

