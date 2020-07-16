Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: GNA

GFA opens player registration

Logo of GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will open the next football transfer window on Saturday, August 15, 2020.



The two-month-long exercise is expected to end on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in accordance with the GFA regulations.



The registration window would be opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women's Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17), according to a statement from the GFA.



It said clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system.

