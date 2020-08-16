Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA officially open transfer window

The transfer window will close on Saturday, October 31

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to remind clubs and the public that the football transfer window is opened.



The process commences today, August 15, 2020 and ends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in accordance with the GFA regulations.



The registration window will be opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women’s Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17).



Clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register the names of their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system





