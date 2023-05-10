GFA official who attacked Stephen Appiah booms again, calls journalist 'aboa'

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has tasked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to call its executive council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo to order after he made certain comments deemed to be an attack on the profession.



Oduro Sarfo who is the CEO of a third-tier side Port FC had a cause to abuse a journalist after he was questioned over an alleged act of hooliganism by supporters of his club.



Fans of Port FC and Okwahu United were captured in viral videos throwing missiles at each other on Sunday, May 7, 2023, after their goalless drawn game.



The views of Nana Oduro Sarfo were sought on Nkawkaw-based Republic FM and the GFA exco member turned the heat on the reporter for asking certain questions.



The reporter quizzed ”you are an EXCO Member (of the GFA), is it acceptable to enter the pitch with weapons?”



Oduro Sarfo responded,”Did you see any weapon”? If someone takes wood and stick to invade a pitch to misbehave, I should go and seize it just because I’m EXCO Member. You journalists excuse me to say sometimes I don’t know what is wrong with your mind.



”When you are talking about something that doesn’t connect to the FA then you say I’m an EXCO Member. You are bragging I’m a journalist, what journalist? GHC350 (salary) a month is a journalist? Aboa (animal)”, he said.



The statement by Oduro Sarfo has been condemned by SWAG which has called on the FA to institute disciplinary measures against him.



“Show journalists some respect, Oduro Sarfo. @ghanafaofficial please call EXCO member Oduro Sarfo to order for his irresponsible comments about journalists” a tweet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 reads.



This is the second time in recent months that Oduro Sarfo has been in the media for the wrong reasons.



The Berekum Chelsea boss was recently in the news for some disparaging marks he made in reaction to Stephen Appiah’s call for ex-footballers to be involved in the running of football in the country.



“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest,” Oduro Sarfo told Onua FM.



“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”





Show journalists some respect, Oduro Sarfo.@ghanafaofficial please call EXCO member Oduro Sarfo to order for his irresponsible comments about journalists.#ThisMustStop — SPORTS WRITERS' ASSOCIATION OF GHANA (@SWAG_Ghana) May 9, 2023

KPE