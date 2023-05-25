GFA official blames low attendance in GPL on Hearts, Kotoko 'inconsistency'

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, believes that the inconsistency of big clubs in the Ghana Premier League has negatively affected attendance at match venues.



According to him, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have the largest following in the Ghana Premier League and can command numbers to the stadium if their teams remain consistent with their wins.



He noted that, in times past supporters of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will fill the stadium in their numbers an hour before the match kicks off but the same cannot be said currently due to the drop in performance by the clubs.



“With specific reference to Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. The Asante Kotoko we know back in the day by 12 or 1 pm Baba Yara is full that sometimes people want to climb the poles behind the stadium to watch matches, at Accra it was a similar story,” Henry Asante Twum said.



The GFA Communications Director stated that these clubs have lost their grip on the GPL with their inconsistency.



He believes once the top clubs start performing the local league will bounce back.



“I think these clubs have also not been consistent in terms of performance. I don’t remember when Hearts of Oak won three games on the spin this season. I don’t remember the last time Kotoko won three games on a role,” he said.



Adding, “Once you are not consistent the fan is discouraged to come to the stadium. The week Kotoko beat Kotoku Royals 5-1, they lost the next game. The weekend Kotoko beat Accra Lions 4-0, they went away and lost.



“In recent times they won at home against Bibiani Goldstars, lost to Olympics and drew with Tamale City at Baba Yara, so where is the consistency,” Henry Asante Twum concluded.



