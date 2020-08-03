Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

GFA not in talks with Arsenal’s Nketiah over nationality switch

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

The Ghana Football Association says it is not in contact with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah over a nationality switch.



In the aftermath of Arsenal’s FA Cup victory over Chelsea, the FA sent a congratulatory to the Arsenal forward.



The FA’s tweet was interpreted to be a move to court the attention of the young forward with some Ghanaians asking Nketiah not to play for Ghana.



However, the spokesperson of the FA, Henry Asante Twum says Ghana is currently not in talks with Nketiah to have him play for the Black Stars.



He noted that the message was to congratulate him for ending the season on a high with Arsenal.



“The player tweeted and we re-tweeted and congratulated him for winning the FA Cup, that’s all but I am unaware of any negotiation going on to help the guy to switch nationality,” Henry told the Daily Graphic.



“Before the FA would seek for his nationality switch a request must first come from the coach, then the FA would look into it and engage the player,” he stressed.



Nketiah who spent the first half of the season with Leeds will be decorated with a Championship medal following their promotion to the Premier League.



He is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents who are both Ghanaians.



Nketiah has played for all of England’s youth teams and is currently the lead marksman for the under-21 team.

