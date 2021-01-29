Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

GFA must develop a long-term plan for national teams – Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston has called on the Ghana Football Association to develop a long-term plan in order to reclaim lost glory.



The various national teams including the Black Stars have failed to live up to expectation in recent times and according to the former Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics winger, the country can be competitive if the GFA is able to develop a proper plan.



Speaking to Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie of Bryt FM, he said, “We need a long term planning, let say 5-year plan. Currently people will say the U-17 team is not performing, recently they went to the WAFU in Togo and failed to qualify.”



“Once they have failed, they will have to wait for two more years. So I think this is the time the Ghana FA must start developing the U-17 team for the next two years. They should go and do good recruitment, scouting and then keep them in camp-like our time.”



According to him, the Ghana U-17's ability to win the 1995 World Cup was as a result of a proper plan.



He added that the country's struggle in recent tournaments can change if the leadership of the GFA is able to adhere to his words.



“With a long-term team building, I think we will have the rhythm and definitely, we will achieve something. So it’s all about team building, we have a long term planning,” he said.