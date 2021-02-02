Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

GFA must be commended for sanctioning clubs that break coronavirus protocols- Dr. Aboagye Dacosta

Ghana’s Leader for Risk Coronavirus Team, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta has commended the Ghana Football Association for taking swift action to punish clubs that flout the Coronavirus rules.



Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have been referred to the GFA Disciplinary Committee after flouting the Coronavirus matchday protocols against Great Olympics on Saturday, January 30, 2021.



Speaking in an interview, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta said, “We just saw a video of some clubs not abiding by the COVID-19 protocols."



“It is good the GFA has issued sanctions on the clubs that flouted the rules. It shows that they will punish any club that flout the rules.”



“I will commend the GFA for doing that. They should educate the clubs and stakeholders on what to do at the various venues going forward”.



He added: “We are not in normal times and the 25 percent capacity should be enough for social distancing”.



He advised that all and sundry should abide by the protocols which will help reduce the case count.