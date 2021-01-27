Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

GFA mourns Ghana, Kotoko legend; Abukari Gariba

Abukari Gariba died in Kumasi aged 81

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed condolences to the family of the late Ghana and Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend Abukari Gariba.



The GFA said the thoughts and prayers of the "the entire football fraternity" were with the family of the former footballer who died in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, on January 24th aged 81.



FULL STATEMENT: GFA CONDOLE WITH FAMILY OF ABUKARI GARIBA



The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family of late Ghana legend Abukari Gariba.



The GFA received with shock news of the demise of the former Asante Kotoko forward on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ghana legend Abukari Gariba alias Goal Namafef? died at the age of 81 in Kumasi.



He was part of the team that won the Africa Cup for Asante Kotoko for the first time in 1971 and competed for Ghana in football at the 1968 Summer Olympics and the 1972 Summer Olympics.



The deceased was buried at the Tafo cemetery on Sunday, January 24, 2021. The thoughts and prayers of the GFA and the entire football fraternity are with his family at this time.



May his soul rest in perfect peace.