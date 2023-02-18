You are here: HomeSports2023 02 18Article 1716686

GFA mourn Christian Atsu: Clubs to observe a minute silence for Atsu

Notice is being served for a one-minute silence at all GFA-organized competitions in honour of Christian Atsu.

The former Ghana International passed on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his body was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The competitions include the betPawa Premier League, the Access Bank Division League, the Women’s FA Cup, and all Regional Football Association League matches.

Stakeholders, especially, Match Commissioners and Referees are to take note and act accordingly.