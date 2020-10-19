Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: 3 News

GFA mounts strong defence as Black Stars players test positive for coronavirus cases

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it adhered to all relevant COVID-19 protocols during Ghana’s two friendly games against Mali and Qatar last week during the international break.



GFA says it therefore cannot be held responsible for the positive cases that has affected at least 3 Black stars players



The players affected so far are Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah and Bernard Mensah.



Reports also indicate that a Black Stars management member, Jones Abu Alhassan is in self-isolation in Turkey after he also tested positive.



The GFA in a statement on Sunday October 18 said “We are informed that some of our Black Stars players have tested positive for Corona virus following their involvement in Ghana’s friendly games against Mali (October 09) and Qatar (October 12).



“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) contingent adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols, before, during and after our stay in Turkey. A minimum of three tests were conducted on players, technical and management team members during the training camp in Antalya.



“The first test was conducted 24Hrs prior to the game against Mali where one team official tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group. With just about an hour to the start of the game against Mali, the Ghana team Doctors, together with Turkish Health officials conducted another round of tests in the dressing rooms of both Ghana and Mali before kick-off. The 3rd set of tests were carried out 24Hrs before the second game against Qatar and again, no single positive case was recorded.



“Furthermore, officials and management committee members of the National Team underwent another test on Thursday, October 15, 24Hrs before flying out of Turkey, this time, one technical team member tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group, ruling him out of the trip to Ghana.



“The GFA ensured all FIFA Covid-19 protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the National Team’s engagement and it is quite a concern that some members of the team have subsequently tested positive for the virus.



“The GFA continues to monitor the situation and is providing all necessary support to the affected players while wishing them a speedy recovery.”

