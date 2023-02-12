GFA maintains Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng in Black Stars deputy role

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has maintained Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches of the Black Stars in the newly established technical team.



The Ghana FA on Sunday announced the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new head of the Ghana national team technical team.



Hughton is replacing Otto Addo, who left the role after leading the Black Stars to a group stage at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.



The Germany-based coach relinquished his role to continue his job as the talent development coach for giants Borussia Dortmund.



Hughton worked with the national team as technical advisor during the World Cup playoff against Nigeria and was part of the team at the tournament in Qatar.



Dramani and Boateng served as assistants to Addo during the World Cup play-off against Nigeria and were part of the team for the tournament in Qatar.



The Black Stars will return to action in March for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola in a double-header fixture.



Ghana will host Angola in their third group game at the Cape Coast Stadium next month, and the reverse game will be played at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.